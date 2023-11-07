Pedestrian hit by a car in Etobicoke in life-threatening condition

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.

It happened at 6:18 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.

Toronto police said that the driver of the vehicle was heading southbound on Kipling as a male pedestrian was crossing at a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who paramedics said is a man in his 30s, which left him with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact police.