TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian hit by a car in Etobicoke in life-threatening condition

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a car in Etobicoke Tuesday morning.

    It happened at 6:18 a.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive.

    Toronto police said that the driver of the vehicle was heading southbound on Kipling as a male pedestrian was crossing at a crosswalk.

    The driver of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who paramedics said is a man in his 30s, which left him with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Police said the driver fled the scene but later returned.

    An investigation into the incident is underway.

    Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News