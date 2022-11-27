Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard at 11:21 a.m.

Peel paramedics initially told CP24 that both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital, one in life-threatening condition and one in serious condition.

In a tweet published a short time later, Peel police said the female victim had been pronounced deceased and the male has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.

The intersection is closed as an investigation into the crash gets underway.

Police are asking nearby drivers to consider alternative routes as a result.