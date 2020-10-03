TORONTO -- A pedestrian has died after being struck and dragged by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police said it occurred on Tomken Road near Highway 407 shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating the incident.

Tomken Road is closed between Farmhouse Court and Wilkinson Road.