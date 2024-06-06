TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle that fled in Roncesvalles

Police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Roncesvalles Avenue, near Hewitt Avenue, Thursday May 6, 2024. Police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Roncesvalles Avenue, near Hewitt Avenue, Thursday May 6, 2024.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene in Toronto's Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to Roncesvalles Avenue, near Hewitt Avenue, around 5:14 a.m. The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Toronto police said Traffic Services is now investigating.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed both ways between Hewitt and Boustead avenues as police investigate.

The 504 King streetcar is detouring via Dundas Street because of the fatal incident. The TTC says shuttle buses have been ordered.

More details to come…

