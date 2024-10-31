Municipalities need to ‘pick up their socks’ on building housing, Doug Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says that some municipalities need to “pick up their socks” when it comes to getting housing built.
Ford made the comment to reporters during a media availability on Thursday morning, one day after his government’s fall economic statement showed that Ontario is no longer expected to hit its housing target for this year.
Housing start projections for the next several years were also revised downward from what was included in the last Ontario budget in March.
“There are some municipalities that want to build and they get the (provincial housing) funds but there are other municipalities that just won’t build so they need to step it up,” Ford said. “It is all 444 municipalities that have to get permits and they have to look at their development charges too. In some areas development charges are 30 or 40 per cent of the cost of a house, condo or townhome and that is unacceptable. They just want to tax them (developers) to death.”
Ontario has set an ambitious target of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031 but it has struggled to reach its targets in recent years amid a broader slowdown in the housing market that has coincided with elevated interest rates.
In the fall economic statement released on Wednesday, the government indicated that it now only expects to hit 81,300 new homes this year based on an average of private sector forecasts. That is down slightly from the 87,900 new homes that were expected at the time of the spring budget and remains well off the 150,000 new homes per year that Ontario would need to hit to reach its overall goal.
The government is forecasting that new housing starts will increase in coming years, with the strongest growth expected in 2027 when more than 95,000 new homes are projected to be built, Speaking with reporters, Ford said that he does remain “confident” that Ontario will reach its goals, noting that “it is still a number of years away,”
But he said that interest rates “need to drop” and some municipalities need to be more willing partners.
“We need their support to continue building,” he said. “We don’t sign off on permits, the cities sign permits so they need to pick up their socks.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
BREAKING Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Ford vehicles recalled in Canada over issues with brakes, steering
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Over 400 alleged victims of ex-Harrods boss Al Fayed come forward
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
With condos not selling, Canada faces worsening home ownership crisis
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
'Fundamental' political shift required to overcome $40 billion NATO spending gap: analyst
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Survivors call on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, days after the release of a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
Dental-care program hits 1 million patients in first six months, coverage expands
A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman granted bail after being accused of throwing boiling water on child
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
-
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
-
Newly appointed youth protection head Lesley Hill promises greater transparency
Newly appointed Quebec youth protection director Lesley Hill appeared before journalists on Thursday, promising greater transparency.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to announce next steps towards Trillium Line opening today
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the completion of the 21-day trial running period and an "overview of the next steps."
-
Ottawa to be included on potential high-speed rail line
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
-
Record warm Halloween in Ottawa, with a risk of rain for trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treaters may need the raingear, but not the big coat for Halloween, on a record-breaking warm October day in Ottawa. The temperature hit 22.6 C at 1 p.m., setting a record for the warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa history.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, rain warning
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Police say impaired driver pulled into the wrong house near Thessalon, argued with homeowner
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
Kitchener
-
Will it rain on trick-or-treaters?
It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.
-
Largest seizure of fentanyl in Brantford Police Service history
Following a significant drug investigation, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) has seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the service’s history.
-
Roads closed in Cambridge following crash involving transport truck
Drivers will need to avoid the Eagle Street North and Concession Road area of Cambridge due to a crash investigation.
London
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motived crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
-
Gunfire reported after road rage incident: South Bruce OPP
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire on Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., OPP were sent to a home on Bruce Road 1 near Paisley.
-
Vest with police crest sewn on among items seized by police in Sarnia bust
A search warrant was used at a home where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.
Windsor
-
Man accused of attempted murder arrested for bail violations
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital updates masking policy
Masks are now required in certain situations in Windsor Regional Hospitals due to increased COVID-19 cases and other viruses.
-
Windsor fire reminds of carbon monoxide dangers
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding the community to stay safe and recognize the danger of carbon monoxide (CO).
Barrie
-
Barrie senior arrested on child pornography charges
Barrie man arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) faces slew of child interference and pornography-related charges.
-
Barrie mayor supports controversial idea to address homeless encampments
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
-
SIU investigating fatal shooting involving a teen and police in Aurora
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a teenage suspect who was shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors call on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, days after the release of a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
-
Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd pay visit to Winnipeg restaurant
One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.
-
What Halloween candy has the most sugar? A Manitoba dentist drills into the nutritional facts
Before the trick-or-treating sugar rush sets in, a Manitoba dentist is reminding parents and caregivers just how much candy kids should consume on All Hallows’ Eve and beyond.
Atlantic
-
'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
-
Woman, 24, dies after being hit by Halifax Transit bus Thursday
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
-
Moncton house receives extra attention after Halloween decorations deemed too scary by neighbour
Mason Louie of Moncton, N.B., has been decorating his house since 2019, but this year his family received a note calling the display too scary for children.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
Edmonton
-
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe are suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Nurses reject mediator-recommended collective agreement
Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.
-
Another stat under Connor McDavid's belt: Most newsworthy NHL player, research shows
It's no surprise to hear Connor McDavid breaking records and leading in numerous statistics when his name comes up in conversation. But here's another stat he can put his name onto: leading in the most news article mentions in the past 12 months, according to online search data.
Calgary
-
1 dead after being hit by CTrain
A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by the CTrain Thursday morning, EMS told CTV News.
-
Alberta's legislation affecting transgender youth expected today
Alberta is expected to table legislation concerning transgender Albertans on Thursday.
-
Olds resident planning birthday surprise for his wife after winning $1M Western Max prize
When Olds resident Brett Durand scanned his Western Max ticket and discovered it was a winner, there was one thing he couldn’t see.
Regina
-
Experience or fresh faces? Regina's mayoral candidates faceoff in debate ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
-
One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
-
Regina man arrested following robbery on 5th Avenue
A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say human remains found in Alberta belong to missing Onion Lake Cree Nation man
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
-
One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Vancouver
-
Driver may not be aware they struck, killed 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island: RCMP
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
-
Vancouverite transforms home into 'City Hell' for Halloween
When it comes to Halloween decorations, one Vancouver resident loves to push the limits.
-
B.C. man experiencing homelessness spreads positivity by cleaning roads, playing air guitar
Jayson Perry is in the midst of a journey he never expected to begin.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver may not be aware they struck, killed 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island: RCMP
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
-
B.C. man experiencing homelessness spreads positivity by cleaning roads, playing air guitar
Jayson Perry is in the midst of a journey he never expected to begin.
-
Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.