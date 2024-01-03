Pedestrian and dog hit by car in Toronto's west end

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck them and their dog in Toronto Wednesday night.

Toronto police said it happened at 9:10 p.m. in the area of Dovercourt Road and Dewson Street, west of Ossington Avenue, in the city’s west end.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but did not provide any other details about the victim.

Police confirmed the dog wasn't harmed.

The driver stayed on scene.

Police say to expect delays in the area.