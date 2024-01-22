Part of Toronto's Union Station evacuated after man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people

A part of Toronto’s Union Station was evacuated Monday night after a man allegedly sprayed bear spray at people.

The incident happened on the concourse level, Toronto police said in a post on X, at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers said there are no reported injuries. They add the suspect fled the scene.

Police are only describing the suspect as a tall man with long blonde hair who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: (UPDATE)

Union Station

8:28pm

- service is resumed at Union Station#GO165674

More to come. This is a developing story…