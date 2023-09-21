Oshawa shooting leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a shooting in Oshawa.
Durham police said early Thursday that they responded to an address on Albert Street for reports of a shooting.
A male victim was subsequently found dead at the scene, police said.
No other details have been released so far.
More to come…
