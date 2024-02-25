Oshawa jewelry store targeted a second time by hammer-wielding suspects

Suspects armed with hammers targeted an Oshawa, Ont. jewelry store on Saturday, in what police say is the second robbery at the business this year.

Durham police told CP24 that at approximately 8:50 p.m., four male suspects entered Paris Jewellers, which is located inside the Oshawa Centre near Highway 401 and Stevenson Road, and made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Three of four suspects were arrested as they fled the scene, police said. The suspects in custody, all of whom are facing robbery charges, are 15, 16, and 17-years-old.

Members of the Durham Regional Police Service’s K9 and Tactical Support units could be seen searching for the outstanding suspect in a wooded area across the street from the mall following the incident.

Last month, on Jan. 22, four suspects were arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab style robbery at the same store. In that case, two suspects entered the business and began smashing display cases with hammers while a third forced an employee to open a safe.

The suspects stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing in a waiting vehicle driven by a fourth suspect, police said at the time. Police located the vehicle and a “brief pursuit” followed. The suspects then abandoned the car and fled on foot before they were taken into custody.

Police said the suspects in the Jan. 22 incident – including one 14-year-old suspect from Brampton – are all facing robbery weapons charges.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

There have been a number of smash-and-grab style robberies at Greater Toronto Area malls in recent months, including incidents at Yorkdale mall, Sherway Gardens, and Bramalea City Centre.