A transport truck has been seized and a suspect identified following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police said a 67-year-old man was outside of his vehicle, for unknown reasons, at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a truck travelling in the eastbound express lanes.

The victim died at the scene.

After reviewing MTO video, police determined the truck activated its brake lights, slowed and “nearly stopped” before it carried on eastbound near Keele Street.

The crash closed a portion of the highway for several hours, snarling traffic through morning rush hour.

The truck and suspect were identified one day later.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said tips from the public “poured in” after investigators released two photos of the truck hours following the crash.

“Investigation ongoing,” Schmidt tweeted on Thursday. “No charges have been laid at this time.”

The victim has not been identified.