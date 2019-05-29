

CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify the driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 401 overnight.

It happened in the eastbound express lanes at Keele Street, near Highway 400, shortly before 1 a.m.

A 67-year-old man was outside of his vehicle when he was hit by the truck.

“The injuries sustained to that man were fatal,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

“I can tell you it was a fuel tanker truck travelling in either the right lane or second from the right lane in the express (lanes) when it struck a pedestrian.”

The truck reportedly activated its brake lights, slowed and “nearly stopped,” Schmidt said, but eventually carried on eastbound.

In a tweet, Schmidt released two photos of the truck wanted in connection with the crash.

“We have viewed MTO video cameras that have shown us this vehicle. We are still trying to identify the truck itself,” he said. “We’re not sure what the product was that was in it.”

It’s not known why the pedestrian was out on the highway. His name has not been released.

The crash forced the closure of the express lanes at Highway 400 for several hours. The area reopened to traffic at around 6 a.m., but heavy traffic backups lingered through the morning rush hour.

Anyone who has a dashboard camera and was travelling through the area at the time is being asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.