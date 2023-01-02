OPP hands out dozens of impaired driving charges over New Year

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are calling on Ontarians to be better drivers after more than 50 motorists were caught operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the New Year.

From 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, OPP officers laid a total of 56 impaired driving charges, 11 of which were in the Greater Toronto Area, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media late Sunday afternoon.

“Happy New Year's 2023. Unfortunately, not everybody got the message about celebrating responsibly,” he said, underlining that the OPP wants drivers to “understand the responsibilities of driving safe and sober” as 53 people were killed in drug- and/or alcohol-related collisions in Ontario last year.

Since launching its annual holiday R.I.D.E. campaign on Nov. 17, the OPP has laid 1,241 impaired driving charges in the province. Schmidt said 243 of those charges were handed out in the GTA.