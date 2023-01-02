OPP hands out dozens of impaired driving charges over New Year

OPP cruiser (File Image) OPP cruiser (File Image)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

A home, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman

Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton