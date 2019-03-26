

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A fifth person has been charged in connection with a triple homicide investigation near London, Ont. last November.

On Nov. 4, 2018, the bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were found by officers near a stolen grey pickup truck in a privately-owned field in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Miller was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy when she was killed.

Investigators said that all three victims were residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River, a First Nations reserve located outside of Hamilton. No details have been provided about how the victims died or how they ended up in the field.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Kitchener showed that the murders occurred five days before the bodies were found.

On Nov. 23, OPP charged 36-year-old Kirsten Bomberry, of Six Nations, with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. Investigators said at the time that they were still looking for other people involved in the incident.

Earlier this month, OPP announced charges against three additional people.

Nicholas Shipman, 36, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and 32-year-old Jamie Beaver has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, OPP said that officers had arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the homicide investigation.

Roland Sturgeon, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He appeared for a bail hearing on Tuesday and has been remanded into police custody.

“Police will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes,” the news release said.

None of the charges has been proven in court.