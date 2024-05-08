Hamilton police release video of shooting that injured bystander

Hamilton police have released video of a shooting that injured a bystander earlier this week.

The shooting took place on Monday morning in the area of King Street East and East Avenue North.

In the video, released on Wednesday, a man in a black hoodie exits a gray BMW sedan with a black firearm in hand. He then seems to suddenly duck down and crouch beside the car as protection.

At that point, a woman in a pale pink long sleeve and black vest opens the door to the driver’s seat behind him, and he quickly backs into it while she jogs over to the passengers side.

A bystander, a man in his 50s, was grazed by a stray bullet during the shooting, according to police. He was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police are searching for the driver of the BMW, which was recovered by investigators. Officers acknowledge there is no evidence the driver fired at the second suspect. He is described by officers as a white man wearing a black hooded-sweater, black pants and white running shoes.

The second suspect, unseen in the video, is described by officers as a white man wearing white shorts and a white hooded-sweater.

Investigators said it is unclear if a relationship exists between the two suspects, and what their motives were.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and requesting any security camera video or dashcam footage that may have captured suspicious activity, specifically between the hours of 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.