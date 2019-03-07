

Rachael D'Amore and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police have charged three people in connection with a triple-homicide investigation near London, Ont. last November.

The bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson were discovered near a stolen grey pickup truck in a privately owned field in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Nov. 4.

The victims were all residents of the Six Nations of the Grand River, a First Nations reserve located just outside Hamilton. They were all close friends, police said, and Miller and Porter were also cousins. Miller was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy when she was killed.

It is not known how the three victims died, nor is it known how they ended up in a field kilometres away from their hometown.

As part of the investigation, police released an image of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with the case. They also set up a tip line dedicated to the investigation and shared posters of the victims with the words “Find our killer."

OPP arrested 36-year-old Kirsten Bomberry, of Six Nations, on Nov. 23 and charged her with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. However, investigators said at the time they were still looking for a killer

On Thursday, OPP announced charges against three additional people.

Nicholas Shipman, 36, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and 32-year-old Jamie Beaver has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Thomas Bomberry was taken into custody on March 5 and Shipman was taken into custody on March 6. They both appeared in a Brantford courthouse on Wednesday.

Beaver was arrested earlier on Thursday and is being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Kitchener this week showed that the murders took place on Oct. 30, 2018 – five days before their bodies were found.

Police provided few other details about the murders on Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation between OPP and Six Nations police.

“We will not be commenting on specific details to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuing court processes,” Det. Supt. Ken Leppert said. “We do believe there are people in the community who may have information that will assist with the investigation but may have been reluctant to speak with police prior to today.”

Six Nations Police Service Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour said the deaths have deeply impacted the southwestern Ontario Indigenous community.

“It saddens me to know that people who call this area home have been charged with ending the lives of three fellow community members in such a tragic way,” Montour said. “It has taken great courage for the families to endure the months that have passed while we conduct a thorough and professional investigation.”

“We will continue to grieve for Alan, Michael and Melissa and for all of the potential lost with Melissa’s unborn child,” he added.

Shipman and Thomas Bomberry are scheduled to appear in court again on May 9.