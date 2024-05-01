OPP brass dismissed early probe into video of woman being assaulted in custody
A retired Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sergeant is sharing the story of how he tipped off the provincial force to the existence of a troubling video of a jailhouse assault by an officer, in a frustrating experience he says demonstrates a blind spot in police accountability.
But Ret. Sgt. Robin Moore said he was told in a letter by OPP brass there wasn’t even misconduct – even though years later a judge would convict the officer, Bailey Nicholls, of a crime: assault causing bodily harm.
“It was actually surreal. It was hard to believe that this was going on,” Moore told CTV News in an interview, where he went public for the first time about the lengthy ordeal.
The saga began on Sept 7, 2019, when Const. Bailey Nichols can be seen on surveillance video grabbing a woman arrested for public intoxication by the neck and shoving her head into cell bars at the Orillia detachment.
The incident wasn’t reported to the police watchdog, the SIU, at the time, even though the woman was bleeding and needed five staples.
The OPP have said that the woman got medical assistance and extent of her injuries weren’t clear to officers at the time, and have said subsequent internal investigations didn’t get the information necessary to report to the SIU or to allege misconduct.
Moore said he heard about the video from a contact inside the police service, Const. Charles Ostrom. Ostrom has already told CTV News about how harmful it was for him to see the video, which he said didn’t match incident reports. Ostrom said he tried to report the incident internally, but it didn’t go anywhere.
“There is a fear of reprisals in that organization, if you speak out,” Moore said. “So he would have been punished. But they couldn’t touch me."
Moore said he e-mailed OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique about the incident in April 2020, concerned that the incident had been badly handled and was being brushed under the rug.
“That’s a crime scene that should have been locked down immediately. And then the notifications made from there,” he said.
About a month and a half later, he got a letter from the professional standards bureau commander, Chief Supt. Marty Kearns.
“I can advise that in my capacity as the Bureau Commander of the Professional Standards Bureau, a review of this incident has been conducted and I am satisfied that all officers involved did not commit misconduct,” Kearns wrote in the letter, dated May 29, 2020.
Kearns has since been promoted to deputy commissioner of the OPP.
When CTV News asked the OPP how Kearns came to that conclusion, spokesperson A/S/Sgt. Robert Simpson said, “The initial decisions made regarding misconduct were based on the information that was available at the time… The information regarding the severity of the injury did not meet the threshold for SIU notification.”
Simpson said at that point, the OPP notified the SIU regarding the incident, but the agency did not invoke their mandate.
Moore believed the short timeline in their response was a sign investigators weren’t taking the case seriously so he also turned to the SIU. By July, the agency received information about the severity of the woman’s injuries and invoked its mandate at that point.
“The OPP was not provided this information,” Simpson said.
It’s not clear how much more information a police force would need beyond the video to find a reason to probe more deeply, said University of Toronto Criminologist Patrick Watson.
“It has to be a very, very high threshold of threat for a police officer to use that kind of hold or restraint on an individual,” Watson said.
Watson said the case demonstrates the need for an independent agency to investigate, which the province has in the form of the SIU.
“[The OPP] believed it reflected reasonable conduct. And I think this does raise issues for concern about the OPP interpretation of events versus a citizen’s interpretation of events,” he said.
The criminal case isn’t over – Nicholls has said she feared for her safety in the moment, and the Ontario Provincial Police Association has signalled its intention to appeal.
OPP Const. Bailey Nicholls leaves the courthouse in Collingwood, Ont., on Thurs., April 4, 2024. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
The OPP says because the SIU invoked its mandate, it will review the incident, and isn’t ruling out further discipline for any officer involved.
Moore said he thinks the OPP brass should have seen earlier what he saw in that video – and what a judge saw too.
“They were trying to make it go away. They wanted me to go away, and I wasn’t going away,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors concerned about potential spread of bird flu in Canada
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of US dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
There's a limit to how much interest rates in Canada and U.S. can diverge: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canadian interest rates don't have to match U.S. or global rates, but there is a limit to how much they can diverge.
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S.
Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Should I invest with a human or a robot? Traditional firms vs. robo-advisors
Investors considering where to park their money have a choice: go with a traditional financial adviser or trust in an algorithm. Here are the pros and cons of both.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Goring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
Concerns about Plexiglas prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglas barriers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Heavy police presence at McGill University ahead of protests
There is a heavy police presence at McGill University ahead of two impending protests.
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault asks police to dismantle camp at McGill
Premier François Legault is calling on police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University.
-
Montreal weather: Will April showers bring May flowers?
April continued the trend of above-average temperatures in Montreal, but the mercury was nowhere near as high as it was throughout the winter and early spring.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Highrise fire leaves 2 children, woman in critical condition on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services says two children and one adult were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential highrise building on Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning.
-
Concerns about Plexiglas prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglas barriers.
-
Drugs, weapon, cash seized, 5 people facing charges in Brockville, Ont.
The Brockville Police Service says five people are facing charges following two search warrants at a multi-unit complex located on Central Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
-
Concerns about Plexiglas prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglas barriers.
Kitchener
-
Bullet fired into Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.
-
Charges expected to be laid after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are expecting to lay charges following a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles.
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnancies to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
London Music Hall of Fame class of 2024 announced
The London Music Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees with hip hop, children’s music, and 1960’s pop making up the class of 2024.
-
Impressive turn out to job fair in St. Thomas
There was a big turnout at a job fair in St. Thomas Wednesday afternoon. The Joe Thornton community centre was bustling for the event, organized by Employment Services Elgin.
Windsor
-
'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire
There are very few details available but the house, painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue has ben destroyed by fire.
-
Smoke coming from basement in Walkerville area house fire
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire near Walkerville on Thursday morning.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Leamington
One person has died after a crash near Leamington between a vehicle and a motorcycle. First responders were called to the scene Wednesday night in the area of Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.
Barrie
-
Suspects use counterfeit money to make big purchases in Bradford
Police in Bradford are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects accused of making purchases with counterfeit money.
-
Melchior family donates $1M to RVH's Keep Life Wild campaign
The Melchior Family Foundation has made a $1-million gift to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.
-
Police in Barrie warn residents of possible weapon missing in neighbourhood
Residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are being asked to check their property for suspicious substances or weapons.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nations suing over Lake Winnipeg pollution
A group of First Nations is suing all three levels of government over the pollution of Lake Winnipeg.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
A report at city hall said the more than 110-year-old bridge is in poor condition and is facing deck, steel, and pier deterioration. It requires significant upgrades before the end of the decade.
-
Which Winnipeg Costco location could get its own traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
Atlantic
-
Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
-
Man involved in Dartmouth, N.S., emergency alert earlier this week turns himself in
A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that happened earlier this week in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Edmonton
-
Oilers dominate special teams to eliminate Kings in 5 games
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings played a tight-checking series at even strength. But the special teams matchup was lopsided - and that's why it ended in five games.
-
Man accused of 3 armed robberies in single night, including bar shooting
A man has been charged in connection with three armed robberies one night in April.
-
ASIRT on track for busiest year on record
Alberta's police watchdog is on pace for its busiest year ever, while it also works through a backlog of investigations from up to six years earlier.
Calgary
-
Calgary's CTrain crime the focus of crackdown, 64 charges laid
Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in an operation aimed at addressing ongoing safety concerns at local CTrain stations.
-
Calgary police stop erratic vehicle driving with its hood up
Calgary police took swift action to stop a stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically in Castleridge Thursday morning.
-
ASIRT on track for busiest year on record
Alberta's police watchdog is on pace for its busiest year ever, while it also works through a backlog of investigations from up to six years earlier.
Regina
-
Sask.'s Boundary Dam carbon capture project underperforming: report
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
-
Sask. sexual assault trial stayed after more than 850 days of 'excessive delay'
The sexual assault trial of a Saskatchewan man has been stayed after a judge found the accused’s right to a trial within a reasonable time was violated.
-
CN, CPKC workers approve strike mandate as possible work stoppage looms
Employees at Canada's two biggest railways have authorized a strike that could see thousands of workers walk off the job in three weeks if they are unable to reach new deals on contract demands.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades even WHL East Final with overtime win in Moose Jaw
The Saskatoon Blades saw an early three goal lead over the Moose Jaw Warriors disappear but were able to win 5-4 in overtime to even the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) East Final at two games a piece Wednesday night.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
Vancouver
-
Greater Vancouver home sales rise as inventory reaches levels not seen since pandemic
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in April rose 3.3 per cent from the previous year, but total sales were still well below the 10-year average for the month.
-
StrongStart program will continue in Surrey next year, school district decides
An early education program that was at risk of being cancelled in Surrey will continue for the upcoming school year, the district announced earlier this week.
-
Gas prices fall in Metro Vancouver, another dip expected before weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver fell significantly Thursday morning with another dip expected before the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
'It's a people problem': Unsecured garbage bins continue to attract bears on Bear Mountain
Shauna Owens-Krahn lives on Bear Mountain in Langford. Four times a day she takes her dogs for walks through the trails near her home and carries bear spray, just in case.