Ontario won't allow homes to be built on floodplains, Ford says after fed warning

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton