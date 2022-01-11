Ontario will deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement on Tuesday while speaking about health-care capacity, saying international nurses who have applied to practice in Ontario "will have the opportunity to meet their applications requirements by working in health-care settings under the supervision of a regulated health-care provider."

Elliott said more than 1,200 applicants have already expressed interest and will be matched with hospitals and long-term care homes later this week.

She said Ontario currently has 600 intensive care beds still available, with an additional 500 beds available if required.

According to the government, the median stay in intensive care for a COVID-19 patient is currently seven days, compared to 20 days during the peak of the Delta wave.

This is a developing story. More information to come.