TORONTO -- A York University instructor has been charged after a social media post regarding sexual assault allegations on a Toronto subway was widely circulated online.

Toronto police said that two women were sexually assaulted while seated on the TTC between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16.

Police said they were contacted by two women and a witness after an Instagram post about the incident appeared online.

On Feb. 5, Nicolae Stefan Pop was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

"York University is aware that Toronto Police Service has made an arrest in relation to an off-campus TTC sexual assault investigation involving a York University part-time instructor," the university told CTV News Toronto in a statement Friday.

"The instructor has not taught on campus since January 20, 2020."

York University would not say if Pop has been fired or is on leave, adding that they do not comment on personnel related matters.

The original social media post about the incident attracted more than 60,000 reactions and prompted the university to respond directly last month.

"We're aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving one of our instructors," York University said on Twitter. "We take this very seriously."

A spokesperson for York University said a bulletin has been released to notify the community about the charges.

A petition appeared online three weeks ago calling for York University to fire the instructor. It has received 615 digital signatures since being created.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or believes they are a victim of sexual assault, is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.