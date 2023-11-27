Ontario to take responsibility for Gardiner Expressway and DVP from Toronto

The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, potentially saving the city billions of dollars.

In exchange, the city has agreed not to stand in the province’s way as it moves forward with the planning approvals necessary to overhaul Ontario Place.

The trade is part of a new deal between the provincial and municipal government meant to address Toronto’s financial woes.

The deal will shift the cost of maintaining and repairing the two major Toronto roadways to the Ontario government, something that could save the city billions of dollars.

Earlier this year, city staff said that $500 million in contracts had already been awarded to rebuild the 1.7-kilometre eastern portion of the Gardiner and an additional $650 million in contracts will be included in capital plans.

During Monday’s press conference, Premier Doug Ford said that uploading the highways to the province could ultimately provide Toronto with $7.6 billion in capital relief.

It’s also a win for the Ford government, who now won’t have to fight over the city-owned property needed for the development of Ontario Place. The premier said the city has agreed to “advance approval for Ontario Place.”

The trade represents a backtrack for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who suggested during her 2023 election campaign that she would withhold a parcel of city-owned land to prevent the province from moving ahead with the building of a large private spa in the area.

At the same time, the Ford government made it clear they were prepared to expropriate the land if the city didn’t concede it.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Toronto’s mayor said “it’s called Ontario Place” and that while she may not agree with what the province’s plans for the waterfront, she won’t fight Ford on it.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.