Doug Ford government taken to court over Ontario Place development
An injunction has been filed to stop the provincial government from developing the West Island of Ontario Place, arguing the building of a private spa will result in the “complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem.”
The court application was filled by grassroots advocacy group Ontario Place for All late last week and calls for a pause on development until an environmental assessment is conducted.
“The respondents intend to redevelop the West Island of Ontario Place, which involves, in part, building a massive glass spa. In doing so, they intend to destroy the West Island of Ontario Place by cutting down 840 trees, levelling the historic heritage landscape, and filling in portions of the lakefront,” the court documents say.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The redevelopment of Ontario Place along Toronto’s waterfront has garnered significant criticism since it was first announced in 2021.
Community groups and local politicians have taken issue with the building of a large spa and multi-level parking garage on the land, as well as the relocation of North York’s Ontario Science Centre.
Austrian-based resort company Therme, who has signed a reported 95-year lease with the province, released updated designs this summer in hopes of quelling some of the concerns. The design added four more acres of public parkland and reduced the height of the spa.
However Norm DiPasquale, co-chair of Ontario Place for All, has said the development will still negatively impact wildlife and create further gridlock.
“The West Island Redevelopment will involve the complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem on the West Island that has evolved over the past 50 years, including the removal of every tree (approximately 840 trees, of which over 600 are mature trees) and all vegetation, levelling of the internationally recognized Michael Hough landscape contouring, and filling the lagoons and small waterways on the West Island,” Ontario Place for All argues in the injunction.
Court documents also cite a risk to aquatic habitats.
The court documents claim the government has argued an environmental assessment of the land is not necessary as the redevelopment is a “private undertaking by Therme.”
The Doug Ford government is also asking the courts to prevent the federal government from using the Impact Assessment Act to delay or stop them from moving ahead with Ontario Place construction.
The province appears to be moving forward with the project regardless of the criticism. Earlier this month, large wooden fences were erected around some of the land. Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma said in a statement that utility upgrade work is being conducted.
Speaking in the Legislature, Surma said that an environmental assessment on site servicing work was completed Friday and will be made public.
She stressed that the designs for Ontario Place include the planting of trees as well as aquatic and shoreline protections.
“Let me tell you what Ontario place looks like right now. It’s mostly paved. The marina is rusting. The island is flooding. This is not a place where people bring their families any more,” she said.
“We are bringing Ontario place back to life.”
The Ontario NDP accused the government of conducting “environmental vandalism.”
“It’s flooding so the government’s solution is to put in an underground parking garage? I mean everything about this deal is fishy,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles said. “The government’s hands are all over the Ontario place development.”
Meanwhile the City of Toronto approved a request to look into the feasibility of moving the Therme facility to Exhibition Place instead, noting it already has a large amount of parking and access to transit. The report is set to return to council in December; however Therme has said it does not have any intention of changing their plans.
The office of Ontario’s auditor general will also be conducting audits on both Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre, although few details have been released regarding the scope of the review.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts across provinces in effect for Tuesday through Thursday.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Kitchener
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
-
Waterloo-Wellington issued freezing rain warning
Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Province appoints two new judges in northern Ont.
The Ontario government has appointed two new judges to the Ontario Court of Justice, one in Sudbury and one in Cochrane
Ottawa
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Windsor
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
-
Two separate apartment fires in the same Tecumseh building
Tecumseh firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires at the same building hours apart.
-
‘I couldn’t get a breath’: Windsor man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
A Windsor family is still shaken after a pair of suspects allegedly smashed their way into one of their vehicles early Monday morning, using bear spray when confronted.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
-
Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspects seemingly knew what they were after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.
Atlantic
-
4 new student housing projects to be built for Nova Scotia Community College campuses
Students attending the Nova Scotia Community College will soon have more options when it comes to housing.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s MacDonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the MacDonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to Tuesday, snow possible Wednesday
Calgarians started their day Tuesday with a temperature 17 C warmer than average.
-
Calgary police seek information on youth suspects in CTrain assault
Calgary police say they've identified three of five teenagers accused of attacking a woman during a robbery last month and are looking for help to find the others.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Gimli short-term rental regulations a step closer to reality
New regulations and an accommodation tax for short-term rentals are one step closer to reality in Gimli.
Vancouver
-
Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour
Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.