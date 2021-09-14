TORONTO -- Ontario is expected to provide an update on its COVID-19 vaccination certificate program Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will speak to reporters at a news conference alongside Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The update comes one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory for certain non-essential establishments in Ontario.

Starting on Sept. 22, proof of vaccination status will be required to eat indoors at restaurants and bars, to enter a gym, movie theatre, sporting venue or concert, and to use a large meeting and event space. Ontario residents will need to either print or download their second dose receipt from the government website.

The new rules will not impact children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The government has promised to have a digital vaccine certificate available for Oct. 22. Few details have been released regarding the format of the certificate, but the province previously said it would involve a QR code that can either be printed or stored on a phone.

The province will also be developing an app for businesses that will allow them to scan the QR code.

A full list of where you will need to show proof of vaccination can be found here.

Officials added earlier this month that they will be working to establish a process to prove vaccination status for people with no e-mail, health card or ID.