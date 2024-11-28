Man dies 10 months after being assaulted in Parkdale; suspect charged with murder
A 63-year-old man has died 10 months after being assaulted in a multi-share residence in Parkdale.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Jan. 23 at a residence near Fuller Avenue and Queen Street West, west of Lansdowne Avenue.
Alan Mylachuk suffered critical injuries in the assault, police said, and was taken to the hospital. On Friday, police announced he died on Nov. 23.
Mylachuk is the city’s 80th homicide victim of the year.
Meanwhile, a suspect identified as 56-year-old Timothy Graves was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.
Police said Graves was re-arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.
Graves and the victim were known to each other, police said.
They are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
