Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.
The province announced the change in a news release on Monday morning, saying the planned legislation would cut the gas tax in Ontario by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1.
The gas tax rate would be cut from 14.7 cents per litre to nine cents per litre and the fuel tax rate, which includes diesel, would be reduced from 14.3 cents per litre to nine cents per litre.
“Ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical conflicts are pushing up the cost of living from gas to groceries,” Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the news release on Monday.
“With these added pressures, families and businesses need extra help to keep costs low. That is why our government is bringing forward legislation to provide tax relief at the pumps.”
In 2018, Premier Doug Ford promised to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre through a tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system. After being elected, Ford scrapped the cap-and-trade, which his government claims reduced the gas tax prices by 4.3 cents per litre.
However, the move prompted the federal government to impose a carbon tax on the province and wiped those savings.
Soaring gas prices in the province have prompted some to call on Ford to fulfill his election promise to further cut the gas tax and provide some relief to motorists.
The average cost of gas in Ontario has risen in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost reaching $2 per litre in March. Motorists are expected to see another gas price hike due to an increase in the federal carbon tax that came into effect on April 1.
Last year, Ford said he would honour his pledge to slash the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre before the next budget, which at the time was set to be unveiled on March 31, 2022. The government later moved the budget date to April 30, days before the start of the election campaign.
However, in February, the premier suggested that he won't follow through with his campaign promise unless the federal government made the same commitment and cut the price of gas as well.
The Ontario government stated in the news release on Monday that its “continuing to call on the federal government to help families and businesses in the face of rising costs by cutting the carbon tax, which increased to 11.05 cents per litre on gasoline and 13.41 cents per litre on diesel on April 1, 2022.”
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
Grammys: Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores best orchestral performance
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin was among multiple Canadian Grammy winners on Sunday, bringing home the award for best orchestral performance.
Montreal police search for missing mother, son who may be in the U.S.
Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Five electricity transmission projects worth $1 billion announced for southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government has announced five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including one that will help support a new battery plant in Windsor.
-
Two injured following Sarnia house fire, OFM investigating
Officials in Sarnia continue to investigate a house fire that hurt two people, one with serious injuries.
Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week
Possible trouble for an airline that flies out of Waterloo Region, a Ukrainian woman who fled with her two daughters to Kitchener, and reaction to the Pope's apology from Brantford's former residential school round out the top stories of the week.
NEW THIS MORNING | Experts urge measured caution but say Ontario better prepared for sixth wave
Experts in Ontario are urging measured caution as the province enters the sixth wave with virtually no restrictions – but there is word we are prepared to weather the storm.
NEW THIS MORNING | Experts urge measured caution but say Ontario better prepared for sixth wave
Experts in Ontario are urging measured caution as the province enters the sixth wave with virtually no restrictions – but there is word we are prepared to weather the storm.
Mother's Rally for Ukraine draws hundreds to the Russian embassy in Ottawa
Chants of 'We stand with Ukraine' echoed along Charlotte Street in Ottawa for a rally outside the Russian embassy, calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
Five electricity transmission projects worth $1 billion announced for southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government has announced five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including one that will help support a new battery plant in Windsor.
-
Possible rainy week ahead in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is predicting a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex every day this week.
Fog advisory issued for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy fog is moving its way through parts of central Ontario Monday morning.
-
Staffing shortages shut down Tottenham school
Due to staffing shortages, a Tottenham school is closed to in-person learning on Monday.
-
Colts fall to Battalion Sunday in North Bay
On Sunday, Barrie Colts Ethan Cardwell had three points in a losing effort in North Bay.
Most N.S. schools closed due to spring snowfall; weather warnings in effect
Most schools in Nova Scotia are closed and weather warnings are in effect as a spring snowfall blankets parts of the Maritimes.
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
-
P.E.I. potato shipments to U.S. expected to resume early this week following ban
Farmers on Prince Edward Island are expected to send their first shipments of table-stock potatoes to the United States early this week, after getting the all-clear following a crippling four month ban.
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
WEATHER | Wind warnings in parts of Alberta, above-seasonal all week in Calgary
A chance of showers and windy today, and will Friday be the warmest day of the year (to date)?
Reservations now open for Manitoba provincial park campgrounds
The first round of provincial park camping reservations are now open.
-
Man attacked with machete in North End: Winnipeg police
A 63-year-old man suffered “severe facial trauma” after a group of people, including a person armed with a machete, allegedly assaulted him in the North End on Saturday.
-
Vancouver businesses optimistic despite cancellation of first cruise ship arrival
Businesses in downtown Vancouver are remaining optimistic despite cruise ship season being delayed.
-
Electric vehicles save Canadian drivers thousands of dollars despite higher price tag: study
A new report reveals electric vehicles come with big savings for Canadians, especially with the current cost of fuel.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in parking lot near Sevenoaks mall, Abbotsford police say
Abbotsford police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a parking lot in the city early Sunday morning.
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”