Ontario to give Toronto up to $97 million for FIFA World Cup

    Ontario has conditionally committed to giving Toronto up to $97 million for the city's FIFA World Cup hosting duties.

    Toronto is set to host three games in the 2026 World Cup that will also see games in Vancouver in addition to games in both the U.S. and Mexico.

    Deputy Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Sarah Harrison wrote to Toronto's city manager in early December to confirm Ontario's support for the event.

    She says the money will only go to lasting public infrastructure and benefits that will serve the community long after the tournament is over.

    Harris says the money will not be used for any private, for-profit or non-public organization.

    She says the deal is conditional on matching dollars from the federal government.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

