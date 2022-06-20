FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away but the ball is already rolling to get Toronto set up to host parts of the massive sporting event.
The international football association announced Friday that Toronto would be one of two Canadian cities to host a handful of games during the tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time and see matches played in the U.S. and Mexico as well.
But there’s lots of work to be done between now and the summer tournament, including a massive expansion at Toronto’s BMO Field.
Currently, the pitch, which is home to Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, has a capacity to host 27,980 fans -- far below FIFA’s 45,000 seat minimum.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In order to host the quadrennial competition, BMO Field will add at least 17,756 seats to its existing capacity and renderings of the massive expansion can now be seen on the venue’s website.
The renderings appear to indicate that the lion’s share of the new seats will be added to the north and south sides of the field and surpass the FIFA minimum by 736.
A rendering of an expansion set to be added to BMO Field is seen in this image. (www.bmofield.com)
This isn’t the first time the field has undergone an upgrade since it first opened in 2007.
Back in 2014, some 8,400 seats and canopies to cover the grandstands were added at a cost of $120 million.
Since then, the Toronto Argonauts have moved in to share the space with the Toronto FC and the site played host to the Grey Cup final in 2016.
A rendering of an expansion set to be added to BMO Field is seen in this image. (www.bmofield.com)
It’s estimated that hosting the international tournament will cost the city $290 million. That money will also be used to cover the construction of training facilities for visiting teams and other hosting-related events.
Both provincial and federal governments are expected to cover two-thirds of the bill and the city estimates the event will generate $307 million.
The expansion at BMO Field is expected to begin in 2024.
A rendering of an expansion set to be added to BMO Field is seen in this image. (www.bmofield.com)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada will invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems.
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
Blood-sucking sea lamprey threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Company behind Canadarm helps fight illegal fishing in the Galapagos Islands
The company behind the Canadarm is using its satellite technology to help track and catch illegal fishers in the Galapagos Islands.
Tory calls rash of shootings in Toronto 'extremely disturbing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was 'extremely disturbing.'
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
-
Lac-Megantic victims have not cashed their settlement cheques: Quebec Justice Ministry
Some of the victims of the Lac-Mégantic train disaster covered by the distribution of $39 million have not yet cashed their cheques.
-
Opioids less effective, higher risk for post-surgery pain treatment, Montreal study says
Montreal researchers have found that opioid use by patients discharged after surgery has no impact on their perception of pain.
London
-
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
A damaged gas meter has prompted the evacuation of some homes in the area of Vermont Avenue near Buckingham Street, according to police.
-
Police seeking dash cam footage of Tillsonburg crash
Oxford OPP are hoping somebody out there has some dash cam or surveillance footage of a recent crash.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
Kitchener
-
Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.
-
'Frenchsicle': Ketchup-flavoured popsicle to debut in Leamington
French's Ketchup is debuting a new limited-edition ketchup-flavoured popsicle in Leamington to celebrate the first week of summer.
-
Police seeking dash cam footage of Tillsonburg crash
Oxford OPP are hoping somebody out there has some dash cam or surveillance footage of a recent crash.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect, stolen vehicle
A Sudbury woman was seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop her car from being stolen, police say.
-
True North's newest, youngest pilot is taking the skies by storm
Meet the newest pilot behind the cockpit at True North Airways. Isabel Fredette, of Greater Sudbury, is only 18 years old and she has been hired to work the summer flying in between camps and carrying cargo.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
-
One person injured in Elgin Street fire
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire on Elgin Street late Sunday night.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh
A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to charges
A 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman bequeaths estate to the dogs
A Barrie woman has donated her estate to save future golden retrievers from a cancer diagnosis.
-
Tiny Twp. Piping Plover pair protected
Two Piping Plovers are being cared for by Tiny township staff and volunteers alike.
-
Orillia house fire claims lives of 2 family pets
A house fire in Orillia Sunday claimed the lives of two family pets.
Atlantic
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Voters in northern New Brunswick cast ballots in pair of provincial byelections
Voters in the northern New Brunswick ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are heading to the polls for a pair of byelections.
-
Security screeners stage 'Casual Monday' protest at Atlantic Canadian airports
Security screeners at 42 airports across Canada are taking job action Monday in protest of wages and working hours.
Calgary
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers and thundershowers line Calgary's 5-day forecast
Wet weather sticks around this week.
-
Proposed Calgary underpass could see end of vehicle traffic on 11 St. S.W.
City officials have released a series of design concepts showing potential plans for the area, and some of the plans don’t include access for vehicle traffic.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
Vancouver
-
Here's how warm it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver this week
Summer officially begins this week and with it, warmer weather is expected in Metro Vancouver.
-
Leader of traffic-disrupting protests fears his climate activism made him target for deportation
An international student leading a controversial civil resistance campaign to end old-growth logging in B.C. is fearful the Canada Border Services Agency is looking to deport him.
-
Pedestrian killed in Vancouver hit-and-run
A pedestrian is dead and an investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer
The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.