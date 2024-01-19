FIFA teases locations for 2026 World Cup matches in Toronto
We will soon find out how many games will be held in Toronto for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The organization announced this week that it will unveil the match schedule for the games during a special live broadcast on Feb. 4.
“The broadcast will also reveal the location of the tournament’s opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country’s national team and the venue for the eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup final,” FIFA said in a news release issued Thursday.
Cities in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. will be hosting games as part of the 2026 tournament but it is not yet known how many of the 104 matches will be held in Toronto. BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto are the two Canadian sites that will host games for the event. Toronto initially anticipated hosting about five games for the tournament but that number is now in flux.
BMO Field in Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsaro
It was previously estimated that the cost to host five games would be $300 million, with the city chipping in around $90 million.
Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle are the cities slated to host matches in the U.S., while Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey are the host cities in Mexico.
The FIFA World Cup Final will be held on Sunday, July 19.
The special broadcast will air in Canada on TSN and CTV at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.
