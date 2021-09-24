TORONTO -- Ontario is expanding capacity limits inside professional sports venues allowing 30,000 fans at the Rogers Centre and nearly 10,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena, sources confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

Two sources from the government confirmed the news ahead of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore’s formal announcement scheduled to take place this afternoon.

Currently, outdoor sports venues are limited to 15,000 spectators in attendance, or 75 per cent of pre-COVID-19 capacity, whichever is less. Indoor sports venues such as Scotiabank Arena are limited to 1,000 fans or 50 per cent of pre-COVID-19 capacity, whichever is less.

Starting on Saturday, sources confirmed that a new capacity limit of 50 per cent up to a maximum of 10,000 people would be allowed in indoor sports venues and 75 per cent up to 30,000 people would be allowed in outdoor sports venues.

Dr. Kieran Moore is holding his virtual news conference today at 2:30 p.m. just ahead of the start of the NHL and NBA seasons and a possibly playoff run by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Toronto baseball team announcement on Thursday that it would begin selling additional tickets for the final six games of its regular season, and also stop unvaccinated fans from attending even if they have a negative COVID-19 test.

The team made the announcement without yet receiving government approval to expand capacity beyond 15,000 fans, but they noted that anyone who buys a ticket would be refunded if the province did not give them the green light.

With the new rules, it would mean that Scotiabank Arena, an indoor venue, could allow 9,900 people and at the Rogers Centre, an outdoor stadium, 30,000 spectators could enjoy a Blue Jays game.

The announcement today will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.