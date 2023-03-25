Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was first ramping up, the ministry of health established temporary funding for doctors to provide care to those without provincial health insurance, including those without coverage under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).
The program allowed anyone to access “medically necessary physician and hospital services.”
In a memo sent to Ontario hospitals and health providers, and provided to CTV News Toronto, the government said this funding would no longer be available as of March 31.
“Starting April 1, 2023, hospitals should return to pre-pandemic billing practices for uninsured patients,” the memo reads.
“As they did pre-pandemic, uninsured persons will continue to have access to some publicly funded health care services including primary care at one of Ontario’s 75 Community Health Centres, midwifery care, public health, and emergency care. Regardless of an individual’s health card status, Ontario’s public hospitals cannot refuse to provide services to a patient who is faced with a life-threatening medical emergency.”
In a statement, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) expressed concern about this decision, saying it will be “detrimental to the livelihood of marginalized Ontarians who often face the greatest barriers in our society.”
“Instead, the government will rely on the goodwill of physicians who often exercise a moral obligation to care for uninsured persons without being compensated,” the OMA said.
An uninsured person is someone who lacks other private or provincial health insurance, including those without residency status, people waiting for permanent residency, foreign workers between contracts, and international students.
The OMA is asking the ministry of health to extend the program temporarily until a long-term solution can be developed.
The ministry of health, for its part, says the funding was established as a temporary measure to ensure people had access to medical services when it was difficult to leave the province during travel restrictions.
“With lower rates of COVID-19 and the ending of public health restrictions, the province is winding down its pandemic response measures to focus resources on delivering services Ontarians need the most,” the ministry said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.
Doctors have taken to social media to express their apprehension over the changes and frustration over the ministry’s reasoning to end the program.
"That statement is pure gaslighting,” Dr. Michael Warner, an ICU doctor at Michael Garron Hospital, said in a statement.
“People experiencing homelessness were given access to health care, so they didn’t die of COVID on the street. Not because they couldn’t get an MRI in Buffalo because of border closures."
“We are now talking about a health system in Ontario where unhoused, newly landed permanent residents, temporary workers and international students run the risk of major medical bills and debt without OHIP,” University Health Network Dr. Andrew Boozary said on social media.
“The mirage of universality is over.”
While uninsured individuals are able to seek care at community clinics and hospitals without a health card, long-time street nurse Cathy Crowe says she can’t think of any benefit to ending the program.
“There's literally no logic in the decision apart from it means that money that was going to this will go elsewhere,” she said, adding that this will put more pressures on community health centres and hospitals that will be tasked with providing care. “It's mean-spirited. If the premier and his people think that it's easy to get into a community health center, it's not. There's waiting list to become patients there as well. And emergency rooms, my god the doctors in Toronto ERs anyway, are swamped.”
“The last thing they need is people coming in for an ear infection … they don't need people coming in for ‘I'm out of my medication, can you help me.’”
Crowe added that any barriers to access will prevent unhoused individuals from seeking care, regardless of the location.
The news also comes as a deal with Ontario optometrists changes coverage for eye exams under OHIP, reducing the number of exams that are covered for seniors to once every 18 months.
Seniors will also no longer receive unlimited minor follow-up assessments and people with cataracts will only be covered if they have “clinically significant decreased vision” or if a surgical referral is made.
