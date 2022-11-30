Ontario taxi driver charged in connection with sexual assault of customer

York police have charged a 63-year-old taxi driver in connection with a sexual assault that happened last month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police (YRP) said it started its investigation on Oct. 22, when a woman came forward to report a sexual assault.

It happened that same day at around 8:45 p.m., and according to police, she was a customer of the taxi service.

Following the investigation, officers located and arrested Richmond Hill resident, Mahmoud Karmifar.

Karmifar has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators urge additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call YRP #2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.1800222tips.com.