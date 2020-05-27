TORONTO -- The Ontario government is taking over the management of five additional long-term care homes following a scathing military report detailing what the premier called “gut-wrenching” conditions in the facilities.

Four of the five homes-- Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York--were the subject of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report that was released on Tuesday.

The fifth is Camilla Care Centre in Mississauga.

Ford made the announcement alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and the Minister of Health Christine Elliott at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

"We've already taken over two homes because we had concerns and now we are moving to take over these five homes because in the face of those accusations, in the face of these problems, we will use every tool at our disposal,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week the province ordered two hospitals to oversee the management of two long-term care homes struggling to deal with outbreaks.

The CAF report outlined the grim state inside the five facilities, claiming that there was not only a shortage on staffing and a lack of personal protective equipment, but bug infestations, old food trays stacked inside resident rooms and patients heard “crying for help with staff not responding.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.