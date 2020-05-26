TORONTO -- A military report released Tuesday shed light on the "gut-wrenching" conditions of five long-term care homes in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report revealed the grim state inside the facilities, claiming not only that there were staffing shortages and lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), but also that there were bug infestations, old food trays stacked inside resident rooms and that patients were observed “crying for help with staff not responding.”

Last month, Canadian soldiers were sent to facilities in Ontario to help staff struggling to deal with severe COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in resident deaths.

The homes included Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes' Grace Manor in Brampton.

The CAF report, dated May 20, was presented to the provincial government over the weekend and read in full by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Based on two weeks of observation, the CAF said they identified a number of medical, professional and technical issues at all five long-term care homes.

Among them were significant allegations claiming that staff used the same PPE—gloves, masks and gowns—while treating multiple patients. In at least one of the homes, the CAF said that patients who were COVID-19 positive were allowed to wander through the long-term care home.

Military members witnessed residents “crying out for help” while waiting anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours for a staff member to respond.

The report also claims that some residents were force fed to the point where audible choking could be heard.

In two of the homes, military members reported seeing bug infestations, including ants, cockroaches and flies.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Tuesday following the release of the report, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that his government didn’t know the “full extent of what these homes, what these residents were dealing with” until Monday morning.”

"The reports they provided us were heartbreaking, they were horrific, it's shocking that this can happen here in Canada. It's gut-wrenching and reading those reports was the hardest thing I've done as premier,” he told reporters.

"What I am feeling, what we all are feeling is little in comparison to the hardship that these residents and their families have had to endure."

The premier then proceeded to promise “justice for these residents and their families” and said that the government has launched a full investigation into the allegations, including an investigation by Ontario’s Chief Coroner.

The results of these investigations will be shared with police to look into any possible criminal charges and I will also make the results of these investigations public,” he said.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday morning at his daily COVID-19 briefing, Trudeau said the report made him feel angry and called it “deeply disturbing.”

"There are things in there that are extremely troubling and we need to take action," Trudeau said. "I spoke with the premier this morning to ensure him that, of course, the federal government would be there to support them as they deal with this situation."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also read the report on Monday and called it “truly heart-wrenching” while addressing it on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our government took it very seriously and acted very quickly,” she said. “When we received the report we shared it with Ontario.”

Freeland added that it is “important to be careful with devastating information like this.”

“(We need) to be sure it’s accurate – it’s also really important for Canadians to know what’s happening so that we can all act.”

More than 1,500 long-term care residents in Ontario have died after contracting COVID-19 as well as six health-care workers.

This is a developing news story. More to come.