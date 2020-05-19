TORONTO -- The Ontario government is launching an independent commission to examine the province's long-term care homes and the circumstances that led to the deaths of more than 1,300 seniors during the COVID-19 crisis.

The provincial government says the commission's work will begin in September and crucial details such as the "terms of reference, membership, leadership of the commission and reporting timelines" are still being finalized.

Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said in a statement that the "independent non-partisan commission” would be the best way to conduct a "thorough and expedited review."

"As we all take steps to contain this pandemic, the Commission will get down to work and provide us with guidance on how to improve the long-term care system and better protect residents and staff from any future outbreaks," Fullerton said in a statement.

"Ontarians need and deserve answers, and let me assure you, they will get them."

The Ford government has rebuffed several calls for a public inquiry, which would be governed under the Public Inquiries Act, opting for a review of the system instead.

A government spokesperson said an independent commission would be able to hold public hearings, deliver a publicly accessible report and could finish its work much faster than a public inquiry.

The government is also pointing to the results of a recently-conducted public inquiry into the long-term care system, which was called in Aug. 2017 after registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer was convicted of killing eight residents at long-term care homes.

The inquiry delivered its findings along with 91 recommendations in July 2019, two years after first being called.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has argued that a public inquiry should be able to examine pre-pandemic conditions in the province's 630 long-term care homes, the government's preparedness and response for the pandemic.

Horwath is also calling for a review of the role and future of for-profit groups in the sector.