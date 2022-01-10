Ontario will allow retired teachers to work more days in light of ongoing pandemic-related staff shortages.

The new agreement with the Ontario Teachers' Federation will allow retirees to be re-employed in the public school system for 95 days until the end of June, nearly double the previous limit of 50.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that school boards were affected by staff shortages even before the Omicron variant drove up absence rates.

He says the change will help run remote school and in-person learning when students return to classes.

Students have been learning remotely this month as the Omicron virus variant drives up infections, and the government has said in-person classes might resume as early as Jan. 17, but has not yet given a firm return date.

The Ontario Teachers' Federation says it does not anticipate many retirees are interested in working "in the current environment" and says more measures should be taken to address the teacher shortage.

The announcement comes amid calls for greater transparency around actions taken to improve school safety amid the Omicron wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.