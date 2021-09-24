Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is planning to speak Friday afternoon about capacity limits inside professional sports venues as popular sports seasons prepare to kick off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kieran Moore is holding a virtual news conference today at 2:30 p.m. just ahead of the start of the NHL and NBA seasons and a possibly playoff run by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Toronto baseball team announcement on Thursday that it would begin selling additional tickets for the final six games of its regular season, and also dropped barred unvaccinated fans to attend even if they have a negative COVID-19 test.

The team made the announcement without yet receiving government approval to expand capacity beyond 15,000 fans, but they noted that anyone who buys a ticket would be refunded if the province did not give them the green light.

A spokesperson from Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto Friday morning that Moore would speak about adjustments to capacity limits at professional sports venues like Scotiabank Arena and the Rogers Centre.

Currently, outdoor sports venues are limited to 15,000 spectators in attendance, or 75 per cent of usual, pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less. Indoor sports venues such as Scotiabank Arena are limited to 1,000 fans or 50 per cent of pre-COVID capacity, whichever is less.

The announcement will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.