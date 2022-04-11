Ontario's top doctor holds first COVID-19 update in nearly one month

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Dr. Kieran Moore will speak at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park and is expected to address how the province is managing the sixth wave of the pandemic while also discussing expanded access to antivirals.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Ontario has skyrocketed over the last month since mask mandates were lifted in the province.

Wastewater data provided by the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has seen a sharp increase seemingly in all regions of Ontario while hospitalizations, both general admissions and cases in intensive care, have also risen.

Since the end of March, test positivity in Ontario has consistently been above 15 per cent; a statistic that only takes into account lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a time in which the majority of people cannot get a test.

The last time the medical officer of health took questions from the media was on March 13. At the time, Moore indicated he would speak publicly again if needed.

However he has not made any public statements or spoken at a news conference since health experts indicated the province is in yet another wave of the pandemic.

At an unrelated news conference last week reporters asked Premier Doug Ford whether or not Ontarians would hear from Moore soon.

The premier did not give a firm answer, saying only that Moore "is on the job 24/7."

Prior to his month-long absence from public appearances, Moore had provided weekly updates on COVID-19. During these updates, he would provide information about the province’s status as well as remind the public about the importance of vaccination and safety measures such as physical distancing.

A recent report by Public Health Ontario (PHO) indicated the sixth wave is linked to the Ford government’s decision to lift mask mandates in most public settings.

In the brief, officials note the full impact of lifting the mandate may not be known due to limited PCR testing and lagged hospitalization data.

Considering the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, which is now the dominant strain in Ontario, PHO says there could be an increase in infections among children.

Officials said reintroducing universal indoor masking in schools and other public settings, as well as extending masking in high-risk settings, could help in reducing transmission.

As it stands, on April 27, all other COVID-19 public health measures are expected to lift. At this time, masks will no longer be required in places such as public transit, long-term care, health-care settings and shelters.

In the legislature on Monday Health Minister Christine Elliott said that Ontario would reintroduce mask mandates if the chief medical officer of health recommends it.