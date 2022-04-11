Ontario's top doctor holds first COVID-19 update in nearly one month
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will be speaking publicly for the first time in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Dr. Kieran Moore will speak at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park and is expected to address how the province is managing the sixth wave of the pandemic while also discussing expanded access to antivirals.
The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
- Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail
The number of COVID-19 infections in Ontario has skyrocketed over the last month since mask mandates were lifted in the province.
Wastewater data provided by the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has seen a sharp increase seemingly in all regions of Ontario while hospitalizations, both general admissions and cases in intensive care, have also risen.
Since the end of March, test positivity in Ontario has consistently been above 15 per cent; a statistic that only takes into account lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a time in which the majority of people cannot get a test.
The last time the medical officer of health took questions from the media was on March 13. At the time, Moore indicated he would speak publicly again if needed.
However he has not made any public statements or spoken at a news conference since health experts indicated the province is in yet another wave of the pandemic.
At an unrelated news conference last week reporters asked Premier Doug Ford whether or not Ontarians would hear from Moore soon.
The premier did not give a firm answer, saying only that Moore "is on the job 24/7."
Prior to his month-long absence from public appearances, Moore had provided weekly updates on COVID-19. During these updates, he would provide information about the province’s status as well as remind the public about the importance of vaccination and safety measures such as physical distancing.
A recent report by Public Health Ontario (PHO) indicated the sixth wave is linked to the Ford government’s decision to lift mask mandates in most public settings.
In the brief, officials note the full impact of lifting the mandate may not be known due to limited PCR testing and lagged hospitalization data.
Considering the increased transmissibility of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant, which is now the dominant strain in Ontario, PHO says there could be an increase in infections among children.
Officials said reintroducing universal indoor masking in schools and other public settings, as well as extending masking in high-risk settings, could help in reducing transmission.
As it stands, on April 27, all other COVID-19 public health measures are expected to lift. At this time, masks will no longer be required in places such as public transit, long-term care, health-care settings and shelters.
In the legislature on Monday Health Minister Christine Elliott said that Ontario would reintroduce mask mandates if the chief medical officer of health recommends it.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE SOON
-
-
HIDDEN TORONTO
HIDDEN TORONTO | Did you know about this rare and unusual bookshop in Toronto?
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts say there's no 'satisfying answer'
With a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections already hitting parts of Canada, many may be left wondering when exactly the pandemic will come to an end. However, experts say this question remains a tough one to answer.
LIVE SOON | Ontario's top doctor holds first COVID-19 update in nearly one month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will hold his first COVID-19 update in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt because it offered bondholders payments in rubles, not dollars, credit ratings agency S&P has said.
Canada takes aim at Russian defence sector with new sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's defence industry with its latest round of sanctions over Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Montreal
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Marie-Victorin byelection gets underway in Longueuil
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore of Montreal.
London
-
Breath test could diagnose military members with repetitive blast injury
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute along with scientists from Defence Research and Development Canada, have developed a breath test that could be used to diagnose repetitive blast injury.
-
Vehicle strikes building in east London, Ont.
There's no word on injuries after a two-vehicle crash in London on Sunday afternoon.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
Ontario reports 1,090 COVID-19 hospitalizations, three additional deaths
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario reached 1,090 on Monday as another three deaths related to the disease were reported.
-
Crash involving pedestrian and vehicle at Downtown Kitchener intersection
A crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has caused a busy Downtown Kitchener intersection to face some delays.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury area man's body found
The body of a missing 25-year-old missing Sudbury area man was found Sunday, a week after he was last seen.
-
NDP MPPs calling for one-time rebate for northerners
New Democrat MPPs in northern Ontario are calling on the Ford government to give residents in the region a monetary rebate to offset the cost of living in this region.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for royal tour
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be coming to Canada for a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday. Their short visit will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario's top doctor holds first COVID-19 update in nearly one month
Ontario's chief medical officer of health will hold his first COVID-19 update in nearly a month as the province continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Windsor
-
Forest Glade residents calling for more neighbourhood watch involvement
Residents are pushing for more neighbourhood watches in the Forest Glade area after an increase in crime.
-
Three-vehicle crash on E.C. Row Expressway
Traffic was backed up on E.C. Row Expressway after a crash on Monday.
-
One person in custody after incident in Essex
Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an 'ongoing incident.'
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | COVID-19 cases surge since mask mandates removed in most indoor settings
Wastewater data across Simcoe Muskoka and Ontario show an increase in COVID-19 cases since the province lifted most mandates in March.
-
Innisfil teens charged with tagging Barrie business
Two Innisfil teens accused of tagging a Barrie business Sunday night face charges.
-
Crash in Oro-Medonte sends two to hospital
A crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday sends two people to hospital.
Atlantic
-
Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot 'like a sonic boom' as RCMP fired at him
David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire.
-
New Brunswick boy dies after accidentally falling into creek in province's northwest
A 12-year-old boy has died after he fell into a creek over the weekend in northwest New Brunswick.
-
Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Nova Scotia COVID-19 protest ban
A national civil rights group is before the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal Monday challenging an order from last spring that banned protests against COVID-19 health restrictions.
Calgary
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
Guns, drugs and stolen bikes seized in Beltline drug trafficking investigation
Two men face drug trafficking charges following a police investigation that led officers to a Beltline home.
-
Calgary Folk Fest teases 2022 lineup, Spoon to headline
This year's edition of the Calgary Folk Music Festival is just over three months away but music fans already have reason to get excited.
Winnipeg
-
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
-
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
-
Three people dead, one person in custody following house fire in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Three people are dead following a house fire in Portage la Prairie, and RCMP officers are describing the deaths as suspicious.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Commuters face 'major delays' as Lions Gate Bridge closed due to vehicle incident
A vehicle incident closed a bridge connecting downtown Vancouver to the North Shore during morning rush hour Monday.
-
Surrey mayor back in court on public mischief trial amid ethics debate at city hall
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is scheduled to appear virtually in court Monday in his public mischief trial.
-
1st cruise ship arrives in Vancouver since COVID-19 shutdown
For the first time in more than two years, a large cruise ship passed under Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge and into the local harbour over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter's phone logs
David Wallace says he was hired by Jonathan Denis to get the phone records of Alanna Smith, a former Calgary Herald reporter now of The Canadian Press.
-
U.S. senator visiting Alberta oilsands amid energy security concerns
Joe Manchin is in Alberta to meet with Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage, and key oil and gas stakeholders as concerns around energy security continue.
-
Alberta terminates relationship with three Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.