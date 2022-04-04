Ontario's online gambling market launches today
Ontario's fledgling sports-betting industry is now a full go.
Single-game sports betting has been legal in Canada since last summer but the industry didn't fully open in Ontario until Monday.
And as of Friday, 25 operators were registered with iGaming Ontario.
Now, people in Ontario can bet on casino games, sporting events and other gambling activities through online websites and smartphone apps from operators registered to run activities in the provincially regulated market.
"Today is a great day for Ontario sports fans," said Scott Vanderwel, the chief executive officer of PointsBet Canada. "I'd like to share how thrilled we are to see the province's sports wagering market officially open.
"Just 50 seconds after 12:00am ET, PointsBet Canada became one of the first private sportsbooks to take a legal wager, and shortly after accepted a $500 two-leg parlay of UNC over Kansas and the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Tampa Bay Lightning."
And last month, PointsBet reached a partnership with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.
In August 2021, the CFL announced a multi-year partnership with BetRegal that made it the league's official online sports gaming partner.
But the official launch in Ontario coincides with the NCAA men's basketball game, which will see the University of North Carolina facing Kansas on Monday night.
And on Thursday, The Masters will tee off in Augusta, Ga., not to mention both to the Leafs and Ottawa Senators being in action.
Also officially launching Monday was theScore Bet, a subsidiary Penn National Gaming, Inc., headquartered in Toronto.
"(Monday's) launch is significant as it expands Penn National's online gaming business to a jurisdiction that is expected to be one of the largest regulated markets in North America," said Jay Snowden, president/CEO of Penn National. "We're proud to enter this market behind a trusted and authentic Canadian brand that resonates deeply with Ontarians.
"From the outset, the Levy family and theScore team played a meaningful role in championing the legalization of single-event sports betting and the creation of Ontario's framework. With its large user base, superior technology and mobile gaming expertise, theScore Bet is in a strong position and I'm highly encouraged about the opportunity ahead."
John Levy, the chief executive officer of theScore, agreed.
"(Monday) is momentous as we finally are able to participate in a regulated gaming market in our home country," he said. "We applaud the Ontario government for its leadership in creating and implementing a safe, consumer-friendly and commercially minded market."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Kim Jong Un's sister enraged by Seoul's preemptive strike comments
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defence minister a 'scum-like guy' for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face 'a serious threat.'
U.S. seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin
The U.S. government on Monday seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a first by the Biden administration under sanctions imposed after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and targeting pricey assets of Russian elites.
Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings: Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he'd seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.
Experts question research suggesting long COVID symptoms may depend on variant
New research suggests that symptoms linked to long COVID could vary depending on which COVID-19 variant a person is infected with, but infectious disease experts say they are not yet convinced.
World hurtling to climate danger zone, brakes half-pulled
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world's top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.
Montreal
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
Peter Nygard's Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard's sexual assault and forcible confinement case in Quebec will return to a Montreal courtroom at the end of May.
-
Majority of LBPSB students, teachers still wearing masks as COVID-19 cases more than double
About 90 per cent of students, teachers and staff at schools on Montreal's West Island are still wearing their masks at all times, despite Quebec public health saying it is no longer necessary.
London
-
Federal, Ontario governments invest $259M each in GM for Oshawa, CAMI facilities
The federal and Ontario governments are announcing investments of up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa, Ont., plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infected
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey registration now open
Registration is now open for the online portion of the 2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey to raise money for those affected by cancer.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Federal, Ontario governments invest $259M each in GM for Oshawa, CAMI facilities
The federal and Ontario governments are announcing investments of up to $259 million each in General Motors' Oshawa, Ont., plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
-
Canadians becoming more divided over COVID-19 and politics, survey says
A new survey suggests more Canadians are becoming divided, with some saying issues have led them to reduce contact with friends or family. About three out of every four respondents said they believe society has become more polarized.
Ottawa
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crash
Emergency crews worked to free a trapped driver after a serious crash involving a car and dump truck.
-
Ontario to introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months starting July 1
The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes for six months in an effort to provide relief for businesses and families in the province.
-
Experts urge measured caution but say Ontario better prepared for sixth wave
Experts in Ontario are urging measured caution as the province enters the sixth wave with virtually no restrictions – but there is word we are prepared to weather the storm.
Windsor
-
Five electricity transmission projects worth $1 billion announced for southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government has announced five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including one that will help support a new battery plant in Windsor.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Fight between tenant and property manager results in assault charge
Chatham-Kent police say one man was charged after a dispute between a tenant and a property manager.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
-
Fog advisory issued for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy fog is moving its way through parts of central Ontario Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
Most N.S. schools closed due to spring snowfall; weather warnings in effect
Most schools in Nova Scotia are closed and weather warnings are in effect as a spring snowfall blankets parts of the Maritimes.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Rekindling new arena talks? First meeting of Calgary's event centre committee
Calgary's event centre committee will meet for the first time as part of the effort to restart discussions around a new home for the Calgary Flames.
-
Cenovus to end oil price hedging; program lost $970M in first quarter
Cenovus Energy Inc. is suspending its practice of crude oil price hedging and warning that it expects steep losses on its existing risk management program in its first quarter.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba investing in 10 Indigenous residential school healing centres
The Manitoba government is investing $500,000 in 10 Indigenous residential school healing centres.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aid
The new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.
Vancouver
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park board
The site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
Traffic-blocking protest on Metro Vancouver bridge leads to 4 arrests
Four protesters were taken into custody following a protest that blocked a major route through Metro Vancouver during the morning commute.
-
Home sales remain high in Metro Vancouver, but calmer than last spring
Home sales in Metro Vancouver remained high last month, but experts noted what's being seen so far this spring is calmer than the record sales of this time last year.
Edmonton
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today turning stormy tonight
Get set for a big change to the weather pattern starting this evening.