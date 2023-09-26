Ontario's next lieutenant-governor, Edith Dumont, to be installed in November

A date has been announced for the installation of Ontario’s 30th lieutenant-governor.

Edith Dumont will be formally sworn in on Nov. 14 during a ceremony in the Queen’s Park Legislative Chamber.

An educator and community advocate, Dumont is the first-ever francophone to be selected as the personal representative of the King. Her role will also include fulfilling the functions of the Crown in Ontario, including granting royal assent to provincial laws.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed Ontario's 30th Lieutenant Governor, representing His Majesty the King. I am especially proud to be the first Francophone in Ontario’s history to hold this position,” the Lieutenant Governor-designate said in a Sept. 26 release.

“I look forward to connecting with people across the province, and I will serve our communities with pride and civic spirit. I would also like to acknowledge the remarkable work of the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, who will be a source of inspiration for me in this new role."

Dowdeswell, who has served as the province’s lieutenant-governor since 2014, will remain in office until Dumont is formally sworn in.

“For nine years, it has been my honour to serve as the Crown’s Representative in Ontario. In our communities and on the world stage, Ontarians have inspired me daily by their strong civic spirit and dedication to better futures for all. I can think of no higher privilege than encouraging our province to realize the best version of itself: a resilient, inclusive Ontario committed to sustainability, reconciliation, and the safeguarding of democracy,” Dowdeswell said in a news release.

“I am confident that Ontario will be well-served by our 30th Lieutenant Governor, Madame Edith Dumont. I extend my best wishes for her success and happiness in the next chapters of Ontario's shared story."

In a release, Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated Dumont on her appointment and thanked Dowdeswell for her service.

“I look forward to working with Madame Dumont and wish her the best of luck in her new role. I also want to express my gratitude to outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, for her years of dedicated service to the people of Ontario,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Dumont’s appointment on Aug. 3.

More details about her installation will be released at a later date.

With files from The Canadian Press.