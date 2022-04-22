Ontario to extend mask rules in hospitals, LTC, transit past April 27

Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandates in high-risk settings.

Masks are still required in hospitals, long-term care homes and public transit.

The rule had been due to expire on April 27 but a spokeswoman for the health minister says it's being extended.

Alexandra Hilkene says more details on the plan to extend the mask policy will come on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, previously told The Canadian Press he was planning to recommend the government extend the policy as the province contends with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Most other pandemic measures have ended in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.