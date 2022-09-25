Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today

The Queen Elizabeth Way and Glendale Avenue in Niagara, Ont. (CTV News Toronto) The Queen Elizabeth Way and Glendale Avenue in Niagara, Ont. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear

Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton