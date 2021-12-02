Health officials say one person has tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Durham Region, marking the first case in the Greater Toronto Area and the fifth case in Ontario.

The Durham Region Health Department issued a press release on Thursday, saying the case is a close contact of a returning traveller from southern Africa.

The health unit said it is also monitoring other COVID-19 cases under investigation for the Omicron variant based on travel history.

“While this new variant is no reason for alarm, it is important to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health measures that have proven to be effective throughout the pandemic,” Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health, said.

“The health department continues to urge residents to practice physical distancing where possible, wear a mask when physical distancing is a challenge, practice proper hand hygiene, consider safety when gathering with friends and family, continue to screen themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19, and remain home when feeling unwell.”

Little is yet known about Omicron at this point in time, including whether it is more contagious, causes more serious illness or can evade vaccines.

Scientists say it is of concern due to its high number of mutations. While the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, it may have already been in other parts of the world before South African scientists flagged it to the world.

Four of the five Omicron cases found in Ontario so far are based in Ottawa. Toronto Public Health also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially-run Toronto East Detention Centre on Thursday due to one confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to the setting.

The health unit said it declared the outbreak "out of an abundance of caution" because the individual who tested positive is under investigation by Durham Region Health Department with a suspected case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

"There is no evidence of transmission within the setting at this time. TPH is working closely with the facility and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure the appropriate measures are taken to minimize the risk to staff and inmates, as well as conduct case and contact management," the health unit said in a statement on Thursday.

"TPH began investigating this setting on November 26 after a notification of a possible COVID-19 exposure. The Toronto East Detention Centre voluntarily redirected new admissions starting Nov. 29. As there are no public-facing operations at this time, the risk to public remains low."

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters at a news conference today that he expects more cases of the variant will be confirmed soon.

“There'll be ongoing cases identified throughout today and in the coming days,” he said. “Our goal, in Ontario is just to dampen the spread of Omicron down over the coming weeks so that we can get the science from South Africa and international agencies like the WHO to understand this virus more fully.”

“It's a very dynamic situation. But we will see more cases and we potentially could see outbreaks, but we're on it.”