Ontario's Doug Ford says he believes in public health care but government will 'get creative'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it can be delivered as the province deals with a staffing crisis in hospitals.
Ford said Friday that "everything is on the table" when asked if Ontario is considering further privatization of the health-care system.
"I'm not gonna do anything without consulting with the experts out there," he said at an appearance in Dundalk, Ont. "There's one thing we'll guarantee: you'll always be covered by OHIP, not the credit card."
When asked if patients would have to pay anything if they had surgery at a private clinic, Ford said it would be "100 per cent" covered.
"We're never gonna waver from that," he said.
"Are we gonna get creative? Absolutely. As I mentioned, we just can't as a province keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result."
Earlier this week, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, sparking fears of further privatization. She later said what is not under consideration is asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP.
Emergency departments across the province have closed for hours or days this summer due to a severe shortage of nurses. It has affected smaller rural hospitals more than larger urban ones.
Ford said his government is talking to health-care experts across the sector in an effort to figure out how to solve the staffing problem. But he and Jones have thus far refused to specify what options they are looking at.
The premier on Friday pointed to a private hernia surgery clinic that was grandfathered in when the health-care system became public as a good example of how the private sector can help.
NDP Health critic France Gelinas criticized the idea of further privatization.
"They'll bleed staff away from our public hospitals and urgent care centres, making the health care crisis much worse," she said in a written statement.
"If private surgery clinics accept your OHIP card for your procedure, they bill you for your room, the painkillers you take, your meals, the physical therapy you need and more."
Ford's news conference on Friday was briefly disrupted when he swallowed an insect while answering questions from reporters.
"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," he said after coughing. "I'm good. He's down here buzzing around right now. He has a lot of real estate!"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
BREAKING | Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended two articles of the province's new language law, saying they could prevent some English-speaking organizations from accessing justice through the courts.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A Quebec Superior Court judge has temporarily suspended two articles of the province's new language law, saying they could prevent some English-speaking organizations from accessing justice through the courts.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation
The former chairperson of the STM board of directors will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after being struck by a vehicle and say the alleged driver who was arrested is now facing charges.
-
'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training
London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.
-
Helicopter makes emergency landing north of Grand Bend
A helicopter made an emergency landing in front of a home on Bluewater Highway, just north of Grand Bend, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
-
Another crash on Highway 69 closes road
There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road Friday morning following a fatal collision earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Windsor
-
Dilkens to seek a third term as Windsor’s mayor
Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.
-
Windsor police make 2 arrests after seizing estimated $54K in illicit drugs
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing a “large quantity of illicit drugs,” officers said Friday.
-
Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for another year
The Ouellette Car Cruise is almost ready to roll.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Another crash on Highway 69 closes road
There has been another crash on Highway 69/400 north of Parry Sound that has closed the road Friday morning following a fatal collision earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
Calgary
-
Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city
An anticipated 80 per cent will be covered by insurance, said the city.
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
-
Lethbridge woman assaulted, shot in back with BB gun, threatened: police
Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman walking home from work on Tuesday night was assaulted by a group of men.
Winnipeg
-
'This is getting crazy': Manitoba senior fighting MPI over medical suspension of driver's licence
What started as a simple mistake of addresses has led to a nearly year-long fight for an 88-year-old Manitoba man over a medical suspension of his driver's licence – one he fears may have more to do with his age than his health.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Two from Ontario charged after $100,000 defrauded from seniors in Winnipeg: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver agencies among those to receive funding for monkeypox awareness campaigns
Three community organizations will receive a combined total of $550,000 from the federal government to raise awareness and reduce stigma about monkeypox.
-
Massive storms bring lightning, rain to B.C. Interior
A major thunderstorm hit parts of B.C.'s Interior Thursday night, even causing flash flooding in some areas.
-
More than half of B.C. residents say state of downtown core has declined in last year: poll
From overall safety to getting back to work in person, a new survey is revealing how Canadians feel about returning to their city's downtown cores.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier
About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.
-
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck on New York lecture stage
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
-
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.