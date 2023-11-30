TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario’s attorney general to make announcement at Queen’s Park

    Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Ontario’s attorney general will make an announcement Thursday morning.

    The news conference will be held around 9 a.m. at Queen’s Park. The event will be livestreamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

    Attorney General Doug Downey will be joined by Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner for the announcement.

