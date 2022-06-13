Ontario reports no net new deaths from COVID-19 for first time in more than a month

Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.

