TORONTO -- More than 75 per cent of people over the age of 12 in Ontario are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the province’s latest data.

Ontario officials released the data in a news release on Tuesday, saying the province is deploying its “last mile strategy” to reach individuals who have not gotten a first or second dose of the vaccine.

“With over 82 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and over having received one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent having received both doses, the government is continuing its last mile strategy to reach eligible individuals,” the province said in the release.

The province said it would aim to make vaccines conveniently available for people in lower-vaccinated areas through mobile clinics, bus clinics and community-based pop-ups.

Officials said they would also proactively contact individuals who have not booked their accelerated second dose appointment. The province said that over 110,000 second dose appointments have been successfully booked through this initiative.

“Vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Tuesday. “Working with our public health partners we are continuing to make it easier and more convenient to receive the vaccine.”

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and have questions, I encourage you to reach out to your pharmacy, family doctor or primary care provider.”

The province said that public health units are also collaborating with elementary and secondary school boards, colleges and universities to make vaccines readily available for students over the age of 12 returning to school.

“This is my call to arms. It is vital for everyone who can to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

“We are implementing many community-based initiatives so everyone can easily receive their vaccine. We will continue to monitor data to determine when it is safe to exit the roadmap and get life back to normal.”