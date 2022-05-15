Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 ICU admissions this year, seven deaths

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Finland to seek NATO entry in 'new era' amid Russia's war

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing Sunday its intention to join NATO, while Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton