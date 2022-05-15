Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 ICU admissions this year, seven deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of ICU admissions due to COVID-19 this year, with 151 patients currently being treated.

As of Sunday, there are 1,024 people in hospital with COVID-19. It should, however, be noted that about 10 per cent of hospitals do not upload occupancy data to the ministry on weekends.

Seven new deaths due to the virus were reported Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,070 individuals have lost their lives with the virus.

The province reported 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after completing a total of 12,250 tests in the previous day, but health officials have warned that cases number are a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,286,468.

More to come…