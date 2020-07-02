TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 the last three days in a row.

Health officials confirmed another 149 new infections on July 1 and 153 cases of the novel coronavirus on July 2.

Ontario did not release new patient data on Canada Day.

“After a brief Canada Day hiatus, daily COVID-19 reporting is back,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a post on social media Thursday. “Across both days, there are an additional 386 resolved, meaning 84 fewer active cases.

Elliott also said that 23 of Ontario’s 34 health units reported no new cases.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.