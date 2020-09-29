TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a COVID-19-related announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Ford will make the announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton at Queen's Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes one day after Ontario reached a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19, marking the highest daily total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 700 new infections on Monday, breaking the previous high of 624 cases on April 24.

Ford said Monday that the province is now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

"We know that we are in the second wave and we know that it will be worse than the first wave," the premier said. "But what we don’t know yet is how bad the second wave will be."

"The reality is it’s up to each of us, together our collective actions will decide if we face a wave or a tsunami."

It was the first time that Ontario's public health officials have said the province is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.