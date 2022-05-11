Ontario reports 1,528 people in hospital with COVID-19, 29 more deaths

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton