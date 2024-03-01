Ontario regulator launches consumer tool to verify financial adviser credentials
Ontario's financial services regulator is making it easier for consumers to verify the credentials of financial advisers and financial planners.
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario it is launching a new webpage where people can type in the name of their financial professional and verify their qualifications, see if they're in good standing and whether they've had disciplinary action taken against them.
Huston Loke, FSRA's executive vice-president of market conduct, says people are entrusting their life savings to financial professionals and they expect their adviser is properly trained and supervised.
The financial planner and adviser titles signify the professional has met minimum education standards and abide by the set code of conduct.
However, research by FSRA suggests consumers may not be spending enough time looking for a qualified financial adviser and verifying their credentials.
In 2022, the Ontario government approved new rules on who can use the financial planner and financial adviser titles to protect consumers from working with unqualified people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Navalny's family and supporters are laying the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison
Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Alexei Navalny at a funeral Friday in Moscow under a heavy police presence, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.
Law to protect long-term funding of federal child care system passes final hurdle
Legislation that commits the federal government to long-term funding of the national child care system is poised to become law.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
What the colour of urine tells you about your health
A urologist says there are subtle signs in urine that can speak volumes about our well-being.
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
These are the 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
More than one billion people in the world now live with obesity, analysis finds
More than one billion children, adolescents and adults live with obesity around the world, making it the most common form of malnutrition in many countries.
Nova Scotia man arrested in connection with fatal collision in Saint-Zotique, Que.
The Major Crime Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec in Vaudreuil-Dorion arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in July near Saint-Zotique, in the Montérégie region.
Montreal crews head to the sewers to repair century-old pipes
Montreal work crews were above ground on Thursday but work is actually taking place below De La Gauchetiere Street, where the city is lining a sewer pipe that is more than a century old.
Police officer injured in downtown crash
A London, Ont. police officer was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys wood pallet plant
There’s not much left of a wood pallet manufacturer near Harriston, Ont.
Council approves 8.7% tax hike despite concerns over police budget
London city council approved its four-year budget Thursday, but not without attempts from various councillors to reduce the controversial police budget request.
Wellington County OPP lay charges in historic sexual assault investigation
In October 2023, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into reported historic sexual assaults that happened between 1986 and 1991 throughout Wellington County.
Home damaged in Cambridge fire
Five crews from the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished a townhouse fire on Beverly Street early Friday morning.
From Justin Trudeau to Pierre Poilievre, condolences pour in for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
Flags at City of Ottawa facilities to fly at half-mast in honour of Brian Mulroney
Flags at all City of Ottawa facilities will be lowered to mark the passing of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 1-3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of March.
$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.
City struggles to fill jobs in key departments in quest to build more homes
Just about every industry is struggling right now with talent gaps, from the skilled-trades to medical fields, and everything in between.
Jury finds Sedo guilty of manslaughter in missing wife's death
On the second day of deliberations, the jury has found John Sedo guilty of manslaughter for the death of his missing wife Helen.
Simcoe County politicians honour former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney
After the death of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, tributes are pouring in across the country, including from many leaders in Simcoe County.
Sentencing hearing in Orillia for OPP officer guilty of assault
An Ontario Provincial Police officer guilty of assault causing bodily harm for choking and pinning a woman against jail cell bars four years ago arrived at the Orillia courthouse on Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
From Justin Trudeau to Pierre Poilievre, condolences pour in for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
37-year-old man charged with assault at ball field in Lower Sackville: N.S. RCMP
RCMP says they have charged a man following an incident in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Man shot by police officer during altercation in Calgary community of Temple
Calgary police say an officer opened fire in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday evening, striking a man in the leg.
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Alberta Budget 2024: Here's what Calgary gets
The Alberta government unveiled its latest budget on Thursday, and it comes with $73.2 billion in spending for 2024-25.
Public alert lifted in Gimli following shooting at home
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
'To Kill a Mockingbird' no longer a recommended resource in Surrey School District
The Surrey School District has updated its list of recommended resources for educators, excluding novels like Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Vancouver Park Board planning to temporarily move CRAB Park residents for clean-up
The Vancouver Park Board says it’s planning to temporarily relocate unhoused people living at CRAB Park as part of a clean-up effort.
Have you seen Navdeep Kaur? RCMP searching for woman missing from Surrey for a week
Mounties in Surrey have renewed their appeal for information they hope will help locate a woman who has been missing for a week.
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
Man wanted for leaving 'threatening' note at southeast Edmonton home Thursday: EPS
Police are hoping security footage helps identify a man accused of committing a hate-motivated crime in St. Albert on Thursday morning.